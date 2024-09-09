Connable Office Inc. Sells 241 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $80,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $118.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.