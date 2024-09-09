Connable Office Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $166.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

