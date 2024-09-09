Connable Office Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 334.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

