Connable Office Inc. Sells 5,264 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $171.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

