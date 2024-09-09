Connable Office Inc. Sells 7,642 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $339.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average of $324.05.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.41.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

