Connable Office Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $34.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

