Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $458.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

