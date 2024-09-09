Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ED opened at $103.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.