Cosmos Price Reaches $4.04 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00007150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $122.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

