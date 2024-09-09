Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its position in Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 118,372 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Couchbase by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $9,059,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

