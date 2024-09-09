Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Couchbase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

