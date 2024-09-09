Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages have commented on COUR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $7.30 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $274,832. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 936.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 22.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 404,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

