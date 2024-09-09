Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. 625,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,259,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,847 shares of company stock valued at $274,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

