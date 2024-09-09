Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 317,149 Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,149 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 245.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC grew its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 233,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

KVAC remained flat at $10.71 during midday trading on Monday. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,521. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

