Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 472,893 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,893 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma accounts for about 1.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 8.95% of UroGen Pharma worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. 15,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,195. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.11.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

