Cowen AND Company LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 1.8 %

Brookfield Reinsurance stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. 9,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Free Report)

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.