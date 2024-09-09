Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 3,637 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.71% of RF Acquisition worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Acquisition by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 153,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in RF Acquisition by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 3,203.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 53,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFAC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.23. 49,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RFAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.