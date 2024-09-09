Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 262,969 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,969 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Global Star Acquisition worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 283,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 295,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLST traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

In other news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

