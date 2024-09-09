Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

