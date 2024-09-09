Critical Analysis: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Monarch America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.46 billion 1.29 $62.48 million $3.47 30.10 Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Monarch America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 5.46% 20.44% 8.16% Monarch America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Huron Consulting Group and Monarch America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monarch America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $131.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Monarch America.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Monarch America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Monarch America

(Get Free Report)

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.