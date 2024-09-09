Critical Analysis: Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of 54.81, suggesting that its stock price is 5,381% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -60.46% -10.53% -8.40% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SiTime and Solar Enertech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 3 0 2.50 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.83%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Solar Enertech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $154.81 million 19.73 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -32.33 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Enertech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

