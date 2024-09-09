Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 54540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRE

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.