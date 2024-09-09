Cronos (CRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.13 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $5.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00041680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

