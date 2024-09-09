Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 931,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,183. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,675. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.