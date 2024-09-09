CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.9 %

CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.