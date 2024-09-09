Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cue Energy Resources Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum. It has petroleum assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

