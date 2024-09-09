Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CW stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $318.20. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.31 and its 200-day moving average is $270.64.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

