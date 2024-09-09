CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $3.33 on Top Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $86.89 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00005846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.13621811 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $8,608,645.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

