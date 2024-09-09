CyberConnect Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.43 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $84.43 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.13621811 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $8,608,645.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

