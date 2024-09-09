Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $312.70

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312.70 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 312.70 ($4.11), with a volume of 2117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.61 ($4.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.22. The stock has a market cap of £785.51 million, a P/E ratio of 994.12 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

