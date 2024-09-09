Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $312.70

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312.70 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 312.70 ($4.11), with a volume of 2117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.61 ($4.28).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on DAL
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 2,941.18%.
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.