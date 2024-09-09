Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.95

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 130611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Dana Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

