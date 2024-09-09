Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.26.

DQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,080,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 149,610 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

