Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 11,040 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $79,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 396,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.67. 27,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.