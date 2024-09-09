Davis Selected Advisers Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 379,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.