Davis Selected Advisers Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 244,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 178,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 61,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.0 %

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,378. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.