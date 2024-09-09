Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,039 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

