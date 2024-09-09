Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,520 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 349,034 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $3,825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 356.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 91,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. 36,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.