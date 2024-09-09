Davis Selected Advisers Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.91. The company had a trading volume of 279,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

