Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,345 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 3.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 2.25% of Teck Resources worth $552,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 112,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

