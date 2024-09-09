Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,470 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 2.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.63% of Owens Corning worth $395,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:OC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

