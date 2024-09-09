DDFG Inc Sells 352 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

DDFG Inc lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.