Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE DECK opened at $859.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $913.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $918.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,039.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

