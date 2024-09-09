Decred (DCR) Price Hits $11.88

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Decred has a market capitalization of $193.73 million and $1.19 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.88 or 0.00020998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075822 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006842 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,308,032 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.