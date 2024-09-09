DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163,200.11

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $163,200.11 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000110 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00267642 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,952,299 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

