DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.15 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00074277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007116 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

