Degen Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.



Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00299597 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $5,481,999.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

