Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up to $102.00

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.00, but opened at $107.35. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $106.88, with a volume of 3,875,201 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock worth $762,858,509. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

