DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $280.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.28.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.