DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 5.9% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.53. 120,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,247,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.