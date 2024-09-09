Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:DIHP opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

